Bomb threat prompts evacuation of south London car dealership
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 12:06PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police were called to a south London car dealership Friday morning for a reported bomb threat.
Officers responded to the Wharncliffe Road South location around 10:20 a.m. and evacuated the building.
A search both inside and outside of the building found nothing suspicious.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.