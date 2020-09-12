Advertisement
Woodstock man charged with luring, invitation to sexual touching and child pornography
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:10AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old Woodstock man with a number of sex-related offences.
Police have charged the suspect with luring a person under 16-years old, invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.
He was being held for court.
The suspect's identity is not being released to protect the victim.