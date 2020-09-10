LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man is facing charges after police say he had several open bottles of liquor in his vehicle and he had three-and-a- half times more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

The man was arrested Wednesday around 5 p.m. after police received a couple of driving complaints.

Police say they discovered the open bottles in the front seat of the vehicle.

A 59-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle, blood alcohol concentre 80 plus.