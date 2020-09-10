Advertisement
Man driving impaired with open bottles of booze in vehicle: St. Thomas police
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:03PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man is facing charges after police say he had several open bottles of liquor in his vehicle and he had three-and-a- half times more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.
The man was arrested Wednesday around 5 p.m. after police received a couple of driving complaints.
Police say they discovered the open bottles in the front seat of the vehicle.
A 59-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle, blood alcohol concentre 80 plus.