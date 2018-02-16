

CTV London





An 81-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with impaired driving.

St. Thomas police say they stopped a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a complaint from a citizen.

Police say the witness had observed the driver making a wide left turn onto Talbot Street, sideswiping two vehicles parked on the north shoulder of the street.

They say the driver then continued west on Talbot Street without stopping.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Scott Street and conduct a traffic stop.

The driver was showing signs of impairment and had a strong odour of alcohol.

Breath tests indicated the man had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.