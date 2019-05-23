

CTV London





A 19-year-old St. Thomas man and a 26-year-old St. Thomas man are each facing several charges in separate impaired driving investigations.

Police say the 19-year-old man is alleged to have been impaired and involved in multiple collisions while driving through the city on Wednesday night.

The first collision was on Glanworth at First Avenue and left another vehicle with heavy damage.

The next collision was with a parked car on Chestnut Street. The driver is also alleged to have driven on a lawn on Fifth Avenue leaving a fence damaged.

Police caught up to the suspect on Chestnut Street near Ross Street and arrested him.

He is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired BAC over 80, dangerous operation, fail to stop after collision, two counts of breach of release conditions and novice driver BAC above zero.

Separate driver also causes damage

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly caused damage to a number of properties along Holland Street early Thursday morning.

Police say a citizen called 911 after spotting an erratic driver speeding on Aldborough Avenue, before it came to a complete stop in the middle of Airey Avenue.

Officers reportedly arrived to find a man passed out in the driver's seat and the vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

Investigators say they found a path of destruction along Holland Street that included damage to two trees and a fence surrounding a high-voltage transformer.

The stop sign at Holland and Aldborough had also been driven over and pulled out of the ground, police say.

Holland was temporarily closed so all the damage could be repaired.

The 26-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired by drug, faiing to stop after a collision, two counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Police say this is the same suspect's third arrest by the St. Thomas Police Service for impaired pperation by drug.