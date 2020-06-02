LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last month.

Police say on May 16, a vehicle on Sunset Drive crossed the yellow line into the path of a group of oncoming motorcycles.

A 60-year-old Courtright man was killed and a 22-year-old passenger was injured.

On Tuesday, St. Thomas police announced Elizabeth Sweezie, 59, is charged with one count of operation while impaired causing death of dangerous operation causing death.

She was released will appear in court at a later date.