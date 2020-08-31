MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a 22-year-old woman with assaulting police after an altercation on Balaclava Street late Sunday.

Investigators say they were dealing with the woman's boyfriend around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday when she allegedly began to interfere with officers and threaten bystanders.

According to police, as she was being taken into custody for public intoxication, she kicked two police officers.

She was reportedly also under court-ordered conditions not to consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

As a result, she was charged with two counts of assaulting police and one count of breaching her release conditions.

She was held pending a court appearance.