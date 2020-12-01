LONDON, ONT. -- A 32-year-old London man is facing a charge of armed robbery following an incident Monday morning.

Police say around 11:45 a.m., the suspect concealed some items while in a Wonderland Road South grocery store and left.

While in the parking lot, a loss prevention officer approached the man and the suspect pulled out a gun and fled.

About 25 minutes later, police located the suspect and seized a replica firearm.

The accused will appear in court Feb. 25.