MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with three separate incidents in downtown London on the weekend.

The London man was arrested Sunday afternoon and has been charged with break and enter and theft, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

The first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when a man allegedly went into 130 King St. and began arguing with an employee, threatening him, and then removing property before leaving. The incident was reported shortly after the suspects was arrested the following day.

Then around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man reportedly entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 100-block of King Street and then threw a rock, breaking a window. He reportedly left but returned a short time later and issued threats after being confronted by security before fleeing on foot.

The around noon Sunday, a citizen waved down officers in the area of Dundas and Clarence streets and told them a man was causing damage to a restaurant at 185 Dundas St.

On arrival, the officers reportedly saw the man in the restaurant holding items belonging to the business.

He fled on foot but was quickly arrested in the 100-block of Queens Avenue.

The suspect appears to be the same person charged in connection with damage at a bank earlier this month.

Police are thanking the public for reporting the incidents and remind residents "When we don’t know – we can’t go."

The accused was being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

In total, approximately $2,500 in damage was reported.