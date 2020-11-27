MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man is facing charges in connection with a break-in that caused $100,000 in damage, as well as another break and enter.

Police had released photos of a man sought in connection with a break and enter to the CIBC branch at 97 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. last Monday.

A 21-year-old has since been identified and charged in connection with that break-in.

He has also been charged in a break and enter Thursday night to the Starbucks at 601 Richmond St.

He is now facing two counts of break and enter and commit mischief.

His next court appearance is set for Dec. 10.