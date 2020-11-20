LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent break and enter to a bank in the city’s north end.

Around 1:20 a.m on Monday, police responded to an alarm at a bank located at 97 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. When arriving at the scene officers reportedly observed significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the bank.

The damage estimate to the bank is approximately $100,000.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, with short dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing a ‘Burton’ toque (orange and dark colouring), a ‘Waterloo Warriors’ hoodie, black and red ‘Nike’ running shoes and red mittens. He was also carrying a green ‘Sobey’s’ bag at one point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.