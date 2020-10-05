A London man is facing two charges after police arrested him during an alleged break-in at a business.

Police say an employee was working inside a business located at 1777 Dundas St. Saturday afternoon when he heard a noise next door.

The employee exited the business to find that the front window of a business next door was broken, according to police.

The employee observed a man inside and police were called.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect was still inside the business.

A 33-year-old London man is charged with break and enter with intent and possession of break-in instruments.