A 23-year-old London man is facing a number of charges after several break and enters to downtown businesses since Monday.

London police say there were five break-ins between Monday and Wednesday, and one person is believed to have been responsible for all of them.

At least one of the businesses was located in the area of Richmond Row.

Following an investigation, a 23-year-old man has been charged with:

four counts of break and enter and theft

three counts of possession of break-in instruments

attempt to commit a dual procedure offence

The third charge relates to counselling another person to commit an offence, for which the person encouraging the crime can be held accountable.

He was scheduled to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.