LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after a business and three homes were broken into on the west end of the city Sunday.

Around 9:15 a.m., an employee of a Boler Road business heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a man stealing the cash register.

A foot chase ensued, the suspect dropped the register and managed to get away.

Police say about five minutes later, the suspect entered an unlocked home on Byron Boulevard and demanded car keys from the homeowner.

The suspect unsuccessfully tried to start the car and then fled on foot.

Police say that's when the accused went to another house on Brock Street and stole a purse.

The suspect allegedly entered a second home on Brock Street and was confronted by the homeowners.

One of the occupants chased the suspect out of the house and that's when police attended the scene and arrested the man.

A 33-year-old London man is facing four counts of break and enter, as well as armed robbery and attempt to commit a dual procedure offence.

In a separate incident, a London man was arrested after he was found inside a downtown restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The owner reported the man inside his Richmond Street restaurant around 3 p.m.

A 49-year-old London man was arrested and charged.

The accused was released and will appear in court at a later date.