Trafficking arrest has London police seeking more victims
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Police are concerned there may be more victims after laying human trafficking-related charges against a London man.
Investigators arrested 49-year-old David Clarke on Tuesday.
He is facing charges in connection with allegations that he trafficked a teen girl between January and March of 2020.
He allegedly first communicated with the girl through Facebook in January.
Police say a search following his arrest also lead to the seizure of a quantity of drugs.
Clarke has been charged with:
- trafficking of a person under 18 years
- financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18 years
- procuring/person under 18 years
- material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years
- two counts of drug possession
The accused was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. www.londoncrimestoppers.com