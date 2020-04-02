MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Police are concerned there may be more victims after laying human trafficking-related charges against a London man.

Investigators arrested 49-year-old David Clarke on Tuesday.

He is facing charges in connection with allegations that he trafficked a teen girl between January and March of 2020.

He allegedly first communicated with the girl through Facebook in January.

Police say a search following his arrest also lead to the seizure of a quantity of drugs.

Clarke has been charged with:

trafficking of a person under 18 years

financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18 years

procuring/person under 18 years

material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years

two counts of drug possession

The accused was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. www.londoncrimestoppers.com