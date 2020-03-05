LONDON, ONT. -- A London couple is facing human trafficking charges after a woman reported being held against her will at a local rental property.

Police say they received a 911 call around 11 p.m. on Friday from a 26-year-old woman who said she was being held at a location in the city's downtown.

When investigators arrived, a female suspect allegedly threatened the woman while holding a knife before police were able to remove the victim.

A 32-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Following an investigation, police say they believe the victim had been held since Feb. 25, and "forced to perform sexual acts for money in hotels and rental properties in various locations and cities."

The victim also suffered minor injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a male when she did not provide him with money.

The man and woman arrested have been jointly charged with:

material benefit from sexual services

procuring to provide sexual services

trafficking in person by exercising control

advertising another person’s sexual services

forcible confinement

The man is also charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm and two counts of assault, while the woman is also charged with assault with a weapon.

Both accused were being held in custody pending court appearances.