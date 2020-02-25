LONDON, ONT -- A 46-year-old London man has been arrested after an investigation into job posting ads in London and Windsor revealed they were for escort work.

The postings were made on LeoList and were seeking woman between 18 and 35 years of age promising earnings up to $1,200 a day.

Through text conversations the suspect who posted the ad revealed the job was for escort work.

“We are concerned that there may be others who responded to these postings and have ended up involved in doing sex work for a third party as a result,” said Detective Cam Halliday of the Human Trafficking Unit in a release.

A London man has been charged with one count of procuring. He was also arrested on five outstanding warrants from across the Country.

London police have chosen to reveal the man’s name on their website.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.