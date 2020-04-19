LONDON, ONT. -- A family in Kilworth Heights has started a bottle drive to raise money for the London Health Sciences Foundation, Covid-19 response fund.

Tracy and Troy Boyko, posted in a community group on Facebook for people who live in Komoka, Kilworth heights, and Mount Brydges, asking for residents to drop off any empties on their driveway.

The word got out.

"This is about 20 times more than we expected…they just keep coming," says Tracy.

"We honestly thought we were going to get a couple trailers of returns. We have done lots of bottle drives for our children’s sporting teams. I find myself standing here a couple times a day feeling overwhelmed," says Troy.

The Boyko family is asking the beer store to help with delivering the bottles since they received so many and don’t have the ability to do it on their own.

"The community stepped up even bigger than we thought. It’s been overwhelming, the generosity of the neighbourhood."