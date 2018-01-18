

CTV London





Police say a St. Thomas driver was followed home in a road rage incident.

The male driver called 911 when a truck following him showed up at his north end home.

Police say when they arrived on scene the truck driver indicated that he “didn’t appreciate being cut off,” which he told police the other driver had done.

The driver of the truck was warned about his actions and sent on his way, police said.

They are urging drivers to be courteous to each other and that no drivers should take matters into their own hands or tell other drivers how to drive properly.

They suggest these tips to handle road rage: