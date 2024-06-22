Pedestrian in hospital with critical Injuries
A pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle Saturday afternoon in London, Ont. remains in hospital with critical injuries, according to London police.
Officers were called to the busy intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road mid-afternoon for a person hit by a vehicle.
Commissioners Road and Wellington Road was closed in the area of Base Line Road east, High Street Wilkins Street and Western Counties Road.
The road was re-opened a few hours later.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
A woman is accused of attempting to drown a 3-year-old Muslim child in possible hate crime incident
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Why Mount Rainier is the U.S. volcano keeping scientists up at night
The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.
'I feel like I have my life again': Canadian woman describes her freedom from a life controlled by OCD
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
Blue Jays rookie infielder Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for doping violation
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
Conservative surge combined with ballot confusion could crack a Liberal stronghold in Toronto byelection
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
Ontario may now be Canada's tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Harm reduction vending machine, historic Paris home, air conditioning woes
A vending machine offering harm reduction supplies, a historic home in Paris, Ont. Up for a sale, and a fire tearing through a Simcoe greenhouse nursery round out the most-read stories of the week.
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Windsor
One person dead after motorcycle leaves road, hits tree and catches fire
A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County. Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.
Vigil planned for family found dead in Harrow
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
Heat warning comes down, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
Barrie
Saturday's storm near Angus, Ont. being investigated for possible tornado
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
Driver charged after vehicle rollover near Huntsville
A driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near Huntsville.
Rainfall warning ends in Simcoe County, in effect for Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region remain a possibility on Sunday in Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
-
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Sunday
The capital is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as the rainfall warning that was issued Saturday morning is still in effect.
Judge sides with Ottawa Community Housing over tenant snow-clearing duties
Ontario's top court has dismissed a case brought by an Ottawa mother and son after a dispute over snow-clearing duties under their lease agreement with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH).
-
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.
Toronto
Drugs, cash and firearm seized by Toronto police, 3 suspects charged
Community complaints about drug use and drug trafficking in one North York neighbourhood led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and the arrest of three suspects, Toronto police say.
Montreal
Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
Atlantic
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
RCMP in N.B. seeking man who allegedly assaulted woman during home invasion
The New Brunswick RCMP say they are seeking the public's help to locate a man accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon during a home invasion in East Brighton, N.B.
Doors closed for Catholic church one day before 'Doors Open' event in Halifax
It was doors closed for St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 'Doors Open for Churches' day in Halifax.
Winnipeg
Likely tornado, golf ball-sized hail hits during storm in southern Manitoba
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
'It's so much fun': Manitoba holds first-ever provincial cornhole championship
A beloved backyard barbecue bean bag toss game has made it to the big leagues.
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Calgary
Untreated water available for residents, businesses at 2 Calgary locations as water consumption continues to drop
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
1 man in hospital following Saturday night Calgary shooting on Cornerstone
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire Saturday night in Fish Creek Park, just south of the southeast community of Parkland.
Edmonton
Sporting sequins and silver, Mama Stanley becomes an Edmonton celebrity for playoffs
Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Panthers face task of regrouping for Game 7 with history, Stanley Cup on the line
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
Vancouver
Basketball ties aside, B.C.'s Macklin Celebrini focused on hockey as NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.