LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian in hospital with critical Injuries

    London police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road on June 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) London police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road on June 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    A pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle Saturday afternoon in London, Ont. remains in hospital with critical injuries, according to London police.

    Officers were called to the busy intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road mid-afternoon for a person hit by a vehicle.

    Commissioners Road and Wellington Road was closed in the area of Base Line Road east, High Street Wilkins Street and Western Counties Road.

    The road was re-opened a few hours later. 

