Charges laid after woman found deceased in London apartment
A London man has been charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead Saturday morning.
George Kenneth Curtis, 44, is charged and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday.
Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
The deceased has been identified as Cheryl Lynn Sheldon, 62, and police said the two people were known to each other.
The investigation continues and police ask that anyone with information call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This U.S. company is selling products with human fecal matter to Canadians. What does Health Canada think about it?
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
Canada to announce tariff plan for Chinese EV, battery imports following U.S., Europe
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce this morning a plan for potential tariffs to protect Canada's electric vehicle supply chain from unfair Chinese competition.
At least 16 dead in a fire at a lithium battery factory in South Korea
A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday left at least 16 people dead, seven injured and six missing, officials said.
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Ottawa MP apologizes for mailing map to constituents missing a province and a territory
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Person allegedly posing as Realtor breaks into Ottawa home for fake showing
A new study shows that 1 year of this kind of exercise yields results 4 years later
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
Former first lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for president
After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former first lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: "Stay tuned."
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Harm reduction vending machine, historic Paris home, air conditioning woes
A vending machine offering harm reduction supplies, a historic home in Paris, Ont. Up for a sale, and a fire tearing through a Simcoe greenhouse nursery round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
5-star forward from Kitchener, Ont., announces commitment to Illinois
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
-
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Windsor
-
Down 3-0 is not new for former Windsor Spitfire Adam Henrique
It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.
-
Organizers of Mexican Village in Leamington hope Carrousel of Nations festival makes it a tradition
While a Mexican village is traditionally hosted in the WindsorEats food hall as part of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, the 2024 lineup added a second Mexican village in Leamington for the festival's final day.
-
Vigil planned for family found dead in Harrow
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
Barrie
-
Saturday's storm near Angus, Ont. being investigated for possible tornado
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
-
Survivor of WWII boat explosion helps to unveil new monument in Orillia
A new WWII monument marking a tragic event in Orillia's past was revealed on Sunday with the help of its sole remaining survivor.
-
Driver travelling 236 km/h among seven drivers charged on Saturday
Huronia West OPP has charged seven people for stunt driving on Simcoe County's roadways on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
-
NEW
NEW Greater Sudbury city council to determine fate of Beaver Lake Fire Station
Greater Sudbury city council is facing more big decisions this week related to the area’s fire services.
-
OPP, Treaty Three police lay murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following an investigation in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
Ottawa
-
Person allegedly posing as Realtor breaks into Ottawa home for fake showing
-
Showers continue in Ottawa on Monday after record-breaking weekend rainfall
Mother Nature continues to soak Ottawa with heavy rain on Monday, one day after record rainfall forced the cancellation of Escapade Music Festival and altered several other events.
-
Ottawa MP apologizes for mailing map to constituents missing a province and a territory
Toronto
-
Wrong-way driver charged after collision on Hwy. 400 near Barrie: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on Highway 400 near Barrie and colliding with another vehicle.
-
Heavy police presence after firearm discharged in North York: TPS
A heavy police presence is expected to continue this morning after a firearm was discharged in North York overnight.
-
Voters head to polls for Toronto byelection, all eyes on whether Liberals hold seat
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
Montreal
-
Dogs, bicycles allowed on the REM, but there are restrictions
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
-
Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
-
Construction of controversial NDG bike path set to begin this week
The re-imagined Terrebonne Street bike path is making its return this week. The path in NDG proved to be so controversial the first time around officials were forced to remove it. The borough went back to the drawing board but changing people's minds is a hard sell.
Atlantic
-
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
-
Dozens gather for rally, counter-rally in downtown Halifax
Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.
-
A new study shows that 1 year of this kind of exercise yields results 4 years later
Winnipeg
-
Likely tornado, golf ball-sized hail hits during storm in southern Manitoba
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
-
Section of Trans-Canada Highway to be closed starting Monday
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
-
Berry picking season is on schedule, with some farms possibly opening by the long weekend
While it might feel like the berry picking season is behind schedule compared to 2023, one U-pick farm notes everything is going according to plan and farms should be opening soon.
Calgary
-
Untreated water now available for residents, businesses at 6 Calgary locations as distribution gets off to a rocky start
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
-
1 man in hospital following Saturday night Calgary shooting on Cornerstone
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
Windy conditions and tricky terrain challenge firefighters battling large grass fire
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire Saturday night in Fish Creek Park, just south of the southeast community of Parkland.
Edmonton
-
Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday — the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
-
McDavid, Oilers can make history in Game 7 vs. Panthers
“You’re not sure you’re ever going to get that opportunity,” Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid said Sunday, the day before he and his team play the Florida Panthers in the decisive Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. “Here we are with that opportunity.”
-
Edmonton soccer organizations call on city to help build proper indoor facilities
The number and size of indoor soccer facilities in Edmonton are lower than ideal, say city soccer organizations, who want help from the city and investors to build proper pitches.
Vancouver
-
'Everybody's journey is different': Meet the B.C. man who started Canada’s first vitiligo support group
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
-
Motorcyclist dead, pedestrian seriously hurt after pair of crashes in North Vancouver
A motorcyclist has died and a pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after two separate crashes in North Vancouver late Saturday night.
-
No-swim advisory in place for Ambleside beach due to high E. coli levels
Signs went up Saturday at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver warning visitors not to swim or wade in the ocean.