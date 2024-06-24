LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after woman found deceased in London apartment

    London police vehicles can be seen outside 345 Wharncliffe Road north on June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) London police vehicles can be seen outside 345 Wharncliffe Road north on June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    A London man has been charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead Saturday morning.

    George Kenneth Curtis, 44, is charged and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday.

    Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.

    The deceased has been identified as Cheryl Lynn Sheldon, 62, and police said the two people were known to each other.

    The investigation continues and police ask that anyone with information call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

