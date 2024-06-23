Police investigating suspicious fire at west London clothing store

London police are treating a fire to a business in west London as suspicious.

Just after 2:30 a.m. fire crews were called to a clothing store at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in London.

Someone had gained entry to the business, and a fire started.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the building and the fire was extinguished.

CTV News got a look inside the business from outside, and there is extensive damage to the interior as well as the ceiling.

An officer from the London Police Service (LPS) is holding the scene, and the investigation has been turned over the LPS Street Crime Unit and Fire inspectors.