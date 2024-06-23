One person sent to hospital after morning house fire

Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

“We had a 9-1-1 call that said we had a fully involved structure fire,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell of London fire. “Crews arrived quite quickly and determined that this was definitely a fully-involved fire and was wind driven. It was very windy this morning when the rain was moving through.”

Shewell commended his crews for putting the fire out quickly.

After a primary and secondary search of the residence, he said they were all clear.

“We did have one individual that was transported to hospital with unknown injuries; they were in care of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Unit.”

Shewell pegs the damage to the home at around $450,000.

“Crews are working with the London Police Services, as well as our inspectors to, determine a cause,” he said. “We do have a fire inspector being called in at this point, and they will work with our friends over at the London Police Service to determine an area of origin and hopefully a cause.”