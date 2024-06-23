'Should be in Canadian Music Hall of Fame': 50 Years later, Helix still rocking
At 68-years old, Helix front man Brian Vollmer still wants to ‘Rock You!’
Helix the Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and fans are still passionate.
Saturday afternoon in Vollmer’s backyard in London, Ont., Helix held an intimate concert for about 100 fans, which also gave them a chance to meet and hang out with the band at the first-ever Helix backyard barbeque.
“We've always had a close connection with our fans,” says Vollmer. “Even back in 1974 when we started, we used to answer our fan mail and, we paid close attention to our fans, so this is really nothing new.”
A stage was built in his east London backyard and they sold merchandise at the “bring your own booze” event.
“This is absolutely one of the best shows that I have been to,” said Susan Pindus, a fan who travelled from Windsor, Ont. “To be in the backyard and to actually share moments with Brian and the guys up there, they're absolutely amazing. Bryan's voice is absolutely amazing, and the songs that he sings, I can actually relate to them. He is the number one front man.”
Glenn Richard and his friend Laura Grealis parked their camping chairs just about 10 feet from the stage.
A push is on to get Helix the Band into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Lead singer Brian Vollmer has been rocking for fans since 1974 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“I'm 63 on Monday, and I've known them since I was 19, so. Yeah, they mean a lot,” said Richard. “Every time I hear him on the radio it gets turned up.”
Long-time friend of the band Bill ‘Snake’ Pulley was there. He was actually in the video for the song ‘Running Wild in the 21st Century.’
“Helix just keeps on Rockin’, you know R-O-C-K, Rock You,” said Pulley. “They opened up for KISS, so they’re special man. They’re London.”
Pulley said he plans to keep rocking with them for the rest of his life.
“Wen I die, I’m going to leave my guitar, my Gibson Les Paul and give it to Brian.”
Jay Paneseiko, who is making a push to get Helix into the exclusive Canadian Music Hall of Fame, promoted the event.
“Helix is celebrating [its] 50th year, and they were the soundtrack to me growing up,” said Paneseiko, who owns Studio 73 Digital Media. “A lot of their lyrics hold true to the way that I've lived my life. You are going to be seeing links everywhere. You know give them a vote. Let's, make sure they know Helix should be in [its] rightful place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.”
Helix continues to go strong, playing venues big and small around the world.
“This year we started off just outside Chicago, Illinois playing a speakeasy that was built by AL Capone himself that was with Honeymoon Suite and they were at a casino in Edmonton playing with Aldo Nova for 2,000 people there,” said Vollmer. “Last September we were in Hamburg, Germany, so we still play all over the world. We play big concerts, thousands and thousands of people to, backyard barbecues.”
Vollmer said he’d like to follow in the footsteps of the greats like Johnny Cash, and keep writing songs until the day he dies.
Vollmer also wants to continue to give back to his fans, and entertain.
“It's all just about meeting people,” said Vollmer. “You can only meet one person at a time. So that's what you do.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This U.S. company is selling products with human fecal matter to Canadians. What does Health Canada think about it?
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
Ottawa MP apologizes for mailing map to constituents missing a province and a territory
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Conservative surge combined with ballot confusion could crack a Liberal stronghold in Toronto byelection
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
A new study shows that 1 year of this kind of exercise yields results 4 years later
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
A woman is accused of attempting to drown a 3-year-old Muslim child in possible hate crime incident
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Former first lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for president
After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former first lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: "Stay tuned."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.