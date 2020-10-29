MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a 33-year-old man after he allegedly tried to steal the cash register from a downtown business, twice.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a store in the Talbot Street area.

Police say the man became angry after being declined a credit card cash advance and tried to steal the store's cash register.

When he couldn't move the register, he reportedly fled on his bicycle, only to return a few moments later and try again, police said.

He was stopped by officers nearby and taken into custody, and police say a small amount of cannabis was seized.

The man was charged with theft under $5,000 and one count breaching release conditions for the cannabis possession.

He was being held pending a court appearance.