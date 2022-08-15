Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London police

A London man who was arrested back in May for alleged sexual offences was rearrested by London police on two new alleged sexual assault charges on Monday.

According to the London Police Service, 61-year-old Ibrahim Serter of London, Ont. has been charged after police received information related to possible additional victims.

The new charges include:

Sexual assault

Sexual exploitation

He is scheduled to appear in London court on Sept. 29, 2022 in relation to the charges.

Serter was initially charged by London police in May relating to sexually-based offences involving activities at his construction business that allegedly occurred between January and May.

The criminal charges from May include:

Two (2) counts of sexual assault,

Two (2) counts of sexual exploitation

Police believe there may be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service.