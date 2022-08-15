Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London police

61-year-old Ibrahim Serter of London, Ont. (London Police Service) 61-year-old Ibrahim Serter of London, Ont. (London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver