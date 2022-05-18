London police warn the public after man charged with sexual assault released from custody

London police are warning the public Wednesday after a man charged with multiple sexual assault offences was released following a court appearance.

Police say that a London, Ont. man is facing sexual assault charges in relation to an investigation conducted by the London Police Service (LPS) Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

On May 11, police began an investigation after receiving allegations related to a man and his activities at his construction business. The alleged incidents took place between January and May of this year.

As a result, Ibrahim Serter, 61, of London has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of sexual assault, contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code

Two (2) counts of sexual exploitation, contrary to Section 153 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code

The accused appeared in a London court Wednesday, but has since been released.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and in the interest of public safety are alerting the public.

LPS also ask the public to not approach the accused. If there are any concerns, police ask the public to contact the London Police Service.

Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim, or with information in relation to this incident or any other incidents, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).