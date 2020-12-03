LONDON, ONT -- Jamie Romak, of London Ont. has won the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2020 Tip O’Neill Award.

The award goes to the Canadian player “judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals.”

While the win is certainly an honour it is also rare.

That is because Romak is not a current Major League Baseball player, instead he plays for the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

Romak was up against MLB players such as Tyler O’Neill, Joey Votto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jordan Romano, Cal Quantrill, and Rowan Wick.

Also in the running was Brock Dykxhoorn who pitches in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Romak played a full season in 2020 hitting 32 home runs with 91 RBIs and finished with a .399 on-base percentage.

Those numbers are the best by any Canadian professional player for 2020.

In his four years with SK Wyverns Romak has never had less than 29 home runs in a season.

Romak is an alum of the London Badgers organization.