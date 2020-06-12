WINGHAM, ONT. -- A pedestrian struck by a tanker truck in Goderich, Ont. on Thursday morning has died in hospital, OPP say.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Ronald Miller of Goderich.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Highway 21 (Bayfield Road) and Blake Street East just after 8 a.m. for the crash.

Miller was airlifted to a regional hospital but later succumed to his injuries.

Huron County OPP say a preliminary investigation found Miller was trying to cross Highway 21 eastbound when he entered the path of the southbound tanker truck.

Blake is controlled by a stop sign while Highway 21 is a four-lane through road.

Police had a section of Highway 21 closed between Bennett and Blake Street for over eight hours Thursday, as they investigated.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with any insight on the crash. Huron County OPP can be contacted at 519-524-8314.