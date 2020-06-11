Advertisement
Pedestrian struck by transport in Goderich
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:11AM EDT
A pedestrian was struck by a transport in Goderich on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- Huron County OPP are on scene in Goderich where a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.
The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately known however, police are describing the crash as “serious.”
Bayfield Road (Highway 21) is closed between Bennett Street and Blake Street while police investigate.
A reopening time is not known.
This is a developing story, more to come…