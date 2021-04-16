LONDON, ONT. -- An Easter gift to a London woman has netted her $1 million.

Nicole Higgs' boyfriend bought her an Instant Big 10 as a present and it paid off.

“I played my ticket and then scanned it using the OLG Lottery App. When I saw Big Winner I gasped in shock,” Higgs said.

The 32-year-old automotive industry worker said she'd like to travel once it's safe to do so again.

“Maybe I’ll purchase a cottage down the road. For now, I’ll enjoy having a million dollars in the bank,” she said.