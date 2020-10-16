LONDON, ONT. -- It's certainly something he'll never "forget".

Londoner Steven Forget won $500,020 in the Oct. 9, 2020 Lotto Max draw.

Forget split a Maxmillions prize with another winning ticket.

He also matched three numbers plus the bonus on another selection on his ticket to win $20, bringing his winnings to $500,020.

The 48-year-old teacher, said he’s been playing the same numbers for years and plans to spend more time with family.

“I live for my kids. This win is all about them. The material things aren’t important to me. I keep thinking about the wonderful memories we will create together. There may be some ATV’s and a boat in our future,” he said.