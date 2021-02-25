GODERICH, ONT. -- Goderich’s skyline is going to be very different in a couple of years.

Talin Properties is planning on turning an empty lot near downtown Goderich into Crown Court condominiums - a six-floor, 70-unit development with a view of Lake Huron.

“We have the prettiest sunset in Canada, and you can go up to the observation deck on the sixth floor and the see the lake and sunsets. That’s a big selling feature for us,” says David Insell, a Talin Properties partner.

The development just received site plan approval this week, and if all goes according to plan construction should begin by this fall and be completed 18 to 24 months after that, says Talin Properties partner, Kevin Talbot.

“We’re looking at something very special here in the town of Goderich. This is a game-changer,” says Goderich Mayor John Grace.

While a six-storey condo development may not be a big deal in places like London or Kitchener, six stories would make this one of Huron County’s tallest residential buildings.

“It’s the largest condo development that we’ve ever had in Huron County, and it’s right here in downtown Goderich,” says Grace.

Although construction hasn’t even started yet, there’s already a list of over 100 people interested in moving into one of the 70 units that will comprise Crown Court on Hamilton Street.

“We have a waiting list. That waiting list is growing. Hopefully, we’ll begin selling the condos this spring, early summer,” says Talbot.

While the condos won’t improve the region’s affordable housing shortage, it will help with the overall housing shortage.

“This is a way to take the retirees, put them in a condo, downsize, take the family home and give it a young family. So, it’s creating real estate, in a different kind of concept,” says Insell.

“Change is good, as long as it’s planned and thoughtful, and it fits with the community. There’s nothing wrong with change, because we’ve got to start moving forward in Goderich. Now is the time,” says Grace.

You can see learn more about Huron County’s largest condo development at www.talinproperties.com.