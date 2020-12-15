VANASTRA, ONT. -- As the sun sets, the Oud Brothers gaze proudly at their newest creation, an illuminated Radome.

“This is like the water tower of most towns, but now this water tower is lit up so everyone can enjoy it,” says Stephen Oud.

Since early December, the Oud Brothers have been illuminating Vanastra’s landmark for people to enjoy from as far away as the eye can see.

The illuminated Radome in Vanastra, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV London)

This geodesic dome, overlooking the small Huron County village, used to the centrepiece of CFB Clinton, a radar training site during the Second World War.

Historians say the radar training done there was integral in winning the war, which means a lot to these brothers, of Dutch heritage.

“We’re very thankful for our parents being liberated by the technology developed at this base,” says Jason Oud.

The three Oud brothers bought the old Vanastra Radome building three years ago, with the goal of trying to keep the unique structure's - largely secret - military significance intact.

“It still is top secret, because on a trip to the War Museum and Aviation Museum in Ottawa last summer, there is no mention of CFB Clinton. Other bases in Centralia and Goderich were mentioned. So, I’m hoping this gets people thinking about the significant role this base played in the liberation of the Netherlands and Europe,” says the eldest Oud, Jason.

They’re also trying to convince the Royal Canadian Air Force to do a CF-18 flyby over the old base in 2021.

“Maybe we can get the RCAF to, once again, be in Vanastra,” says Andrew Oud.

Vanastra’s Radome light display will be lighting up the sky until Christmas, but the Ouds say they are planning more light displays next year as well.