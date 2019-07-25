

Scott Miller , CTV London





An overnight fire levelled some old military barracks in Vanastra, Ont.

The buildings had been vacant for years, and become a town eyesore.

Crews arrived to find the two-storey building fully engulfed in flames.

They couldn’t save the old barracks, but were able to stop the fire from spreading to another set of old military barracks and another business nearby.

It’s unclear if the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

The fire was still smouldering several hours after it started.

By midday Thursday fire crews had left the scene.