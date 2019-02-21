

CTV London





At a London Police Services Board meeting on Thursday, Chief John Pare announced a new initiative to help combat human trafficking.

Police are expected to start releasing the names of suspects alleged to have paid for sex, which contributes to human trafficking in the city.

However, the names will only be released when the law allows it.

Pare says it's hoped the move will affect demand and enhance public safety, while encouraging people to make better choices.

The decision follows 'naming and shaming' strategies being implemented at a number of Ontario police forces for alleged impaired drivers.