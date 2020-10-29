MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges after London police seized more than half-a-million dollars in cash and drugs.

Officers executed search warrants on two vehicles and at residences on Alayne Crescent and Mornington Avenue on Wednesday.

Among the items seized were:

1,703 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $153,270

1,226 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $306,500

one gram of suspected carfentanil, value $250

2019 Dodge Ram Pickup, value $60,000

gold jewelry, value $100,000

$100,000 in cash

six cellular phones

money counter

As a result of this investigation a 31-year-old London man is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 48-year-old London woman is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court Thursday.