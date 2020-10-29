Advertisement
London police seize more than $500K in drugs and cash
Drugs and jewelry seized by police in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges after London police seized more than half-a-million dollars in cash and drugs.
Officers executed search warrants on two vehicles and at residences on Alayne Crescent and Mornington Avenue on Wednesday.
Among the items seized were:
- 1,703 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $153,270
- 1,226 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $306,500
- one gram of suspected carfentanil, value $250
- 2019 Dodge Ram Pickup, value $60,000
- gold jewelry, value $100,000
- $100,000 in cash
- six cellular phones
- money counter
As a result of this investigation a 31-year-old London man is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
A 48-year-old London woman is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court Thursday.