LONDON, ONT -- A 23-year-old London man is facing charges after he was observed walking up to a pickup truck with what appeared to be a firearm.

Police were contacted by a citizen around 11:50 p.m. Sunday when a man was seen in a vehicle in the parking lot of 755 Adelaide Street North with three other people.

The suspect was seen leaving his vehicle and approaching a pickup truck while holding what appeared to be a gun.

Police obtained descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle.

A short while later the suspect vehicle was located and the man was arrested without incident.

Police seized a replica handgun during the arrest.

The man was charged with Pointing a firearm, and Use of imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence.