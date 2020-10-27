LONDON, ONT -- London police have charged a 48-year-old woman following a stabbing Tuesday at a building near downtown London.

The incident took place at 580 Dundas Street, a building that is part of Middlesex London Housing.

Emergency crews were called around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was inside his apartment when he saw a woman he knew not to be a resident in the building.

When he asked her to leave an argument began and the man was allegedly stabbed by the woman, who then fled.

After obtaining a suspect description police were able to locate her around 8:30 a.m. and made an arrest.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and have since charged the suspect with Aggravated assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

This is not the first violent incident to take place at the building which is across the street from London Police Headquarters.

In April a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting prompting calls for change at the building.