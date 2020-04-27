LONDON, ON -- There are new charges and a new arrest in the London shooting death of 16-year-old Owen Nicholas Serieska.

Serieska was died after a shooting in an apartment unit at 580 Dundas St. on April 14.

Jesse Joseph Winstanley, 19, of London, was previously charged with manslaughter in the death.

Police had said the two individuals were known to each other.

Now, Winstanley and a second man, a 35-year-old also from London, have been jointly charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it was unauthorized.

Winstanley remains in custody and was charged by way of warrant.

The 35-year-old male was also charged with failing to comply with release order and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Just two months ago, 580 Dundas and two other public housing high rises in the core were the subject of a budget request to improve security.

According to the report, police are called about 1,500 times each year to the three buildings.