LONDON, ONT. -- London police are continuing to investigate a high rise shooting that has left one person dead and another in custody.

Police cruisers rushed to the scene of the shooting at 580 Dundas Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire on the eighth floor.

One man has reportedly died after being shot in the face and another man is in police custody.

No names have been released.

Officers remained at the scene well into the night while the investigation was being conducted.