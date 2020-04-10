LONDON, ONT. -- Am employee of a Lowe's in Sarnia has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the closure of the store.

Lowe's says the person last worked at the 1390 Quinn Drive store on March 27.

The store was shut down to the public on Thursday so crews could clean and disinfect the location.

Customers who visited the store on March 27 are asked to monitor for symptoms and call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 if needed.