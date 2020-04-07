LONDON, ONT. -- Two gymnasiums at Lambton College are being transformed into a 150-bed field hospital in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The project is a joint venture between Bluewater Health and the college in case additional capacity is needed.

The hospital is currently running at 55 per cent capacity, with 40 beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

It has the capacity for over 300 beds and can over-bed with an additional 84 spaces.

"We are preparing for a possible patient influx and creating capacity to care for the residents of Sarnia-Lambton," said Mike Lapaine, president and CEO of Bluewater Health in a news release.

“Our hope is we do not need to move any patients to the Lambton College site, but we have to be ready for the worst case."

Lambton College was chosen for its bathroom capacity, food services and cleaning services.

A field hospital has already been constructed in London at the Western Fair's Agriplex, in case capacity surges at local hospitals.