LONDON, ONT. -- The mild weather in London continues and Environment Canada is predicting a warmer than normal January.

It was an immaculate day for a walk at Springbank Park in London Saturday.

"I love this weather, so I thought I should take advantage of it," says Jim Brooke, who was out walking his dogs.

"I hope there is many more days like this."

The only snow on the ground along the trail was dumped by the Zamboni at nearby Storybook Gardens. The conditions at the park are perfect for skating.

"We have an ammonia cooling system here on the rink, just like they do in arenas, so even if it gets warm, we can keep the ice cold," says Amanda Woods, a coordinator at the attraction.

"We are in the middle of our extended hours, and it's been a really busy year so far."

At the Covent Garden Market downtown, they aren't so lucky. The outdoor rink is closed because of the temperatures.

Meanwhile, across the city in the west end, skiers are loving the conditions over at Boler Mountain. They have 14 runs open to the public.

And with no snow on the ground, Pine Knot Golf & Country Club in Dorchester is taking advantage of the mild conditions. They’ve had golfers out this week and say they’ll stay open as long as the weather cooperates.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips, senior climatologist, says these balmy temperatures aren’t due to climate change, but does call it an 'atmospheric gift.'

"We are almost cheating winter in a way," says Phillips.

He says normal highs this time year are typically around minus two degrees, not double digits on the plus side. He adds these warm spells make winter seem to go by faster.

"What is interesting is the duration. It's not just a one- or two-day wonder. In London it got to 10.2 degrees Celsius Friday. That's a new record going back more than 80 years."

Those numbers are music to the ears of people who enjoy being outside, like CTV London reporter Nick Paparella, who was out for a run in the park.

"I'm going for a 15-kilometre run, and I’m almost overdressed," says Paparella. "I've got my gloves and hat on, but this is unbelievable. It's December 28 and I and could be running in shorts."

Phillips says we can expect a milder than normal January, and it could be at least a couple of weeks before this warm interlude is over.