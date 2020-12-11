LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in a break and enter in the northeast corner of the city.

On Thursday, a homeowner in the 2400-block of Clarke Road discovered that some items were taken from the residence.

A suspect was seen on surveillance video the day before taking two packages outside the home around 10:45 a.m.

About 20 minutes later, police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and took some more items while an unbeknownst resident was inside.

He is described as white, approximately 6-foot tall, medium build, 40-years-old with short black hair and glasses.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes at the time of the incident.

Contact police if you have any information.