Vehicle submerged in Sarnia Bay
Sarnia Police, assisted by Lambton EMS, are investigating after a car ended up in the Sarnia Bay.
Police said a driver accidentally used the gas pedal, resulting in the vehicle driving through the guard rail and becoming submerged in the Sarnia Bay.
No injuries have been reported.
City works also attended the scene to repair the rail.
