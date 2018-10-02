

London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jacob Boyce of Ailsa Craig is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 5’9”, 160 lbs, with dark curly shoulder-length hair. Jacob wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, with greyish-blue jeans.

Jacob was last seen on Monday around 12:00 pm in the area of Richmond Street and Queens Avenue in London.

Call police if you have any information.