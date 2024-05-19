As missing St. Thomas, Ont. man turns 35, family still hopeful he’ll be found
Kyle Hancock turned 35 Friday, however his family wasn’t able to celebrate with their loved one.
The St. Thomas, Ont. man has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
“It's hard to imagine what has happened to him or where he could've gone,” Brendan Hancock, Kyle’s brother, wrote in a Facebook post this weekend.
Brendan put the post out on social media in hopes of keeping his missing brother in the minds of those in the region.
With no leads or updates since mid-November, Brendan wrote that, “even the police are left at a stand still.”
He hasn’t shown up for work after Aug. 1, 2023, accessed his bank account, or returned to his loved collection of guitars or equipment.
“Based on this information, it's obvious things aren't sounding too good,” said Brendan.
More than two months after his initial disappearance, police received a lead in the case when his e-bike was found in a cornfield just east of St. Thomas on Southdale Line in Central Elgin on Nov. 10, 2023.
Within two weeks, his helmet and cellphone were also found in the area and police, along with volunteer search and rescue teams, spent days combing the area with drones, dogs, and ground search crews.
No leads were found.
Brendan said Kyle “appeared to be getting his life back on track” over the past few years, after falling in with the wrong crowd and often getting in trouble with his words and actions.
“He got a job, apartment, hobbies etc., all while struggling with some [I think undiagnosed] mental health issues,” wrote Brendan.
He added Algonquin Park is the only place he’s ever seen his brother at peace in his adult years,
“I can only imagine he's found a place comparable to that landscape/environment where he can replicate that feeling once again.”
He sadly wrote, his brother is likely unaware he’s now an uncle of two.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': Bobs Lake boat crash kills 3, injures 5 in Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Robbers made off with 'several million euros' of jewels in armed heist at Harry Winston store in Paris
Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with 'several million euros' worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared 'Jeweler to the Stars' Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said.
Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Today is an off day for the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers as they prepare for Monday's winner-take-all Game 7 showdown at Rogers Arena.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Windsor
-
Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
-
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death of 28-year-old woman
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
-
Firefighters battle large fire in Barrie
Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': Bobs Lake boat crash kills 3, injures 5 in Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.
-
63 traffic related charges issued during road safety week in Grenville County
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grenville County has laid 63 traffic violation charges so far this Canada Road Safety Week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': Bobs Lake boat crash kills 3, injures 5 in Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Beloved Oakwood Village restaurant forced to shutter after landlord doesn't renew lease
A Toronto community is grieving the loss of a beloved local restaurant that offered customers a warm meal and a welcoming table in the heart of Oakwood Village.
-
Man shot after dispute outside house in Scarborough
A man was shot after a dispute outside of a house in Scarborough Saturday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Woman killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel district: ex-husband arrested
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide.
-
Montreal businessman writes scathing letter to government to care for homeless population
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
-
Bernardeschi scores three goals as rampant Toronto FC thumps CF Montreal 5-1
After a 5-1 thumping of an injury-ravaged CF Montreal on Saturday, Toronto FC's Italian duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne had the honour of leading the Viking Clap, banging the drum in front of the fervent fans in the south stands at BMO Field.
Atlantic
-
Runners get ready to 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Put your running shoes on, as marathoners in Halifax are getting ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
Winnipeg
-
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
'They can start walking': Robotics company helping children with mobility issues take steps forward
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Calgary
-
Cell phone use and testing motions pass at Alberta Teachers’ Association General Assembly
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
-
Oilers dominate Canucks, win to force deciding Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Edmonton
-
Oilers dominate Canucks, win to force deciding Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
-
Woman slashes attacker with seatbelt cutter in Edmonton road rage incident Friday: EPS
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Today is an off day for the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers as they prepare for Monday's winner-take-all Game 7 showdown at Rogers Arena.
Vancouver
-
Canucks lose to Oilers 5-1, series headed to Game 7
The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night, forcing the second-round series to go to Game 7.
-
B.C. pipeline company argues its 'haulers' are not trucks, for tax purposes
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Free Vancouver Comic Arts Festival draws artists from around the world
Hundreds of independent comics artists, writers and enthusiasts made their way to Yaletown Saturday for the 12th edition of VanCAF – the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival.