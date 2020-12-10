Advertisement
Suspect in Dundas Street break-in turns himself into police
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 1:28PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 11, 2020 1:50PM EST
Kelly Scott Boorman is seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter at a downtown business has turned himself in.
Police say around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 242 Dundas St. for a break and enter in progress after the business owner was notified an alarm had gone off.
The business sustained approximately $300 in damages.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene but a male suspect fled on foot.
Police say Kelly Scott Boorman, 31, turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday evening.
Both suspects are charged with break and enter and commit mischief.