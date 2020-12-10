MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter at a downtown business has turned himself in.

Police say around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 242 Dundas St. for a break and enter in progress after the business owner was notified an alarm had gone off.

The business sustained approximately $300 in damages.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene but a male suspect fled on foot.

Police say Kelly Scott Boorman, 31, turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday evening.

Both suspects are charged with break and enter and commit mischief.