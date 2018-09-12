

CTV London





One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dundas Street East.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tim Hortons on Dundas just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A witness cell CTV News that he saw a person jump out of a vehicle and opened fired.

The male victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located a short distance away by police.

Investigators say the shooting was not random.

Police continue to investigate.