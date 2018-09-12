Featured
London police on scene of brazen daylight shooting
Shooting investigation at a London Ont. Tim Hortons on Dundas Street East on Sept. 12, 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:38PM EDT
One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dundas Street East.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tim Hortons on Dundas just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
A witness cell CTV News that he saw a person jump out of a vehicle and opened fired.
The male victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located a short distance away by police.
Investigators say the shooting was not random.
Police continue to investigate.